Follow The Sound: 2025-02-06

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- smoked salmon – hey hey narcissis
- the genevieves – parts
- mood punch – calm yourself
- babyteeth – baseball annie
- juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – you had your chance
- hagol – get guilty
- appomattox run – that there dog of mine
- them creepy crawlies – panic attack
- periscope – big deal
- three o’clock – with a cantelope girlfriend
- mode – sick
- the soft machine – hope for happiness
- marianne faithfull – with you in mind
- the fire – father’s name was dad
- hogs – loose lip sync ship
- screaming trees – transfiguration
- echo and the bunnymen – rescue
- xtc – generals and majors
- the cure – jumping someone elses train
- the bureau – only for sheep
- the slits – typical girls
- magazine – shot by both sides
- siouxsie and the banshees – israel
Reader's opinions