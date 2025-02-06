Follow The Sound: 2025-02-06

Written by on February 6, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. smoked salmon – hey hey narcissis
  3. the genevieves – parts
  4. mood punch – calm yourself
  5. babyteeth – baseball annie
  6. juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – you had your chance
  7. hagol – get guilty
  8. appomattox run – that there dog of mine
  9. them creepy crawlies – panic attack
  10. periscope – big deal
  11. three o’clock – with a cantelope girlfriend
  12. mode – sick
  13. the soft machine – hope for happiness
  14. marianne faithfull – with you in mind
  15. the fire – father’s name was dad
  16. hogs – loose lip sync ship
  17. screaming trees – transfiguration
  18. echo and the bunnymen – rescue
  19. xtc – generals and majors
  20. the cure – jumping someone elses train
  21. the bureau – only for sheep
  22. the slits – typical girls
  23. magazine – shot by both sides
  24. siouxsie and the banshees – israel
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Elevate: 2025-02-06

Current track

Title

Artist