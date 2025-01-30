Follow The Sound: 2025-01-30

Written by on January 30, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movementy – follow the sound
  2. the dainty morsels – it tastes of iron
  3. velvet void – as of lately
  4. cull the band – girl i know
  5. raintalker – breathe
  6. flicker vertigo – zombified
  7. babyteeth – baseball annie
  8. cult hero – born into the family
  9. stone cold – bad devil trip
  10. fear and loathing – hate, violence, death and war
  11. mode – sick
  12. the muffs – lucky guy
  13. detroit cobras – cha cha twist
  14. the replacements – favourite thing
  15. captain beefheart and his magic band – zig zag wonderer
  16. the modern lovers – pablo picasso
  17. snakefinger – the man in the dark sedan
  18. the white stripes – girl you have no faith in medicine
  19. roky erickson – two headed dog (red temple prayer)
  20. shocking blue – hot sand
  21. iggy and the stooges – search and destroy
  22. the fall – bombast
  23. the pretty things – balloon burning
  24. monks – complication
  25. the drones – shark fin blues
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2025-01-30

Previous post

Elevate: 2025-01-30

Current track

Title

Artist