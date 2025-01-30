Follow The Sound: 2025-01-30

- the dolly rocker movementy – follow the sound
- the dainty morsels – it tastes of iron
- velvet void – as of lately
- cull the band – girl i know
- raintalker – breathe
- flicker vertigo – zombified
- babyteeth – baseball annie
- cult hero – born into the family
- stone cold – bad devil trip
- fear and loathing – hate, violence, death and war
- mode – sick
- the muffs – lucky guy
- detroit cobras – cha cha twist
- the replacements – favourite thing
- captain beefheart and his magic band – zig zag wonderer
- the modern lovers – pablo picasso
- snakefinger – the man in the dark sedan
- the white stripes – girl you have no faith in medicine
- roky erickson – two headed dog (red temple prayer)
- shocking blue – hot sand
- iggy and the stooges – search and destroy
- the fall – bombast
- the pretty things – balloon burning
- monks – complication
- the drones – shark fin blues
