Follow The Sound: 2025-01-23

Written by on January 23, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. flicker vertigo – midnight fantasies upon prospect hill
  3. badland caravan – medusa blue
  4. babe rainbow – like cleopatra
  5. spacemen 3 – take me to the other side
  6. the dandy warhols – ride
  7. the brian jonestown massacre – this is why you love me
  8. thee headcoatees – wildman
  9. the donnas – skintight
  10. the mushniks – onion rings
  11. placement – inertia/heavy lids
  12. the strokes – hard to explain
  13. franz ferdinand – audacious
  14. the gun club – sex beat
  15. parquet courts – total football
  16. viagra boys – sports
  17. the hives – bogus operandi
  18. the birthday party – happy birthday
  19. amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
  20. apollo lane – blank walls
  21. thee oh sees – dead man’s gun
  22. the raveonettes – love in a trashcan
  23. dew – half a man (demo)
  24. the kills – getting down
  25. the dead regulars – feel like love
  26. the undertones – teenage kicks
