Follow The Sound: 2025-01-16

Written by on January 16, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. urban guerillas – invitation
  3. screaming believers – sandra (live, 1982)
  4. hawkwind – urban guerilla
  5. birds are spies – something isn’t right
  6. w.o.m.b.a.t. – i don’t know
  7. snakefinger – the model
  8. the midnight mares – boneyard matinee
  9. the wytches – wide at midnight
  10. the black belles – leave you with a letter
  11. the factory – path through the forest
  12. captain beefheart and his magic band – zig zag wanderer
  13. daughters of eve – help me boy
  14. the brogues – i ain’t no miracle worker
  15. stereolab – the noise of carpet
  16. primal scream – slip inside this house
  17. queens of the stone age – if only
  18. spiderbait – hot water and milk
  19. deadstar – sex sell
  20. dead moon – over the edge
  21. the jon spencer blues explosion – bellbottoms
  22. daisy chainsaw – love your money
  23. mudhoney – judgement, rage, retribution
  24. tumbleweed – marble moon
  25. the hammer horrors – just buried
