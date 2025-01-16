Follow The Sound: 2025-01-16

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- urban guerillas – invitation
- screaming believers – sandra (live, 1982)
- hawkwind – urban guerilla
- birds are spies – something isn’t right
- w.o.m.b.a.t. – i don’t know
- snakefinger – the model
- the midnight mares – boneyard matinee
- the wytches – wide at midnight
- the black belles – leave you with a letter
- the factory – path through the forest
- captain beefheart and his magic band – zig zag wanderer
- daughters of eve – help me boy
- the brogues – i ain’t no miracle worker
- stereolab – the noise of carpet
- primal scream – slip inside this house
- queens of the stone age – if only
- spiderbait – hot water and milk
- deadstar – sex sell
- dead moon – over the edge
- the jon spencer blues explosion – bellbottoms
- daisy chainsaw – love your money
- mudhoney – judgement, rage, retribution
- tumbleweed – marble moon
- the hammer horrors – just buried
Reader's opinions