Follow The Sound: 2025-01-09

Written by on January 9, 2025

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. birds are spies – rabbit hole
  3. the birthday party – mr clarinet
  4. the lizard train – that chain lightning
  5. tuxedomoon – 7 years
  6. the james baker beat – friday night friend
  7. w.o.m.b.a.t – look out!
  8. brian eno – third uncle
  9. david bowie – queen bitch
  10. richard hell adn the voidoids – blank generation
  11. the uv race – i go blank
  12. the damned – new rose
  13. the saints – this perfect day
  14. flamin’ groovies – slow death
  15. minor conflict – in the summer
  16. destroy all monsters – bored
  17. dropsink – animal
  18. wreckless eric – whole wide world
  19. patti smith – my generation
  20. alice cooper – under my wheels
  21. the genevieves – bloody nose
  22. chrome – chromosome damage
  23. twine – fruit to ripe
  24. the hammer horrors – nightmare beach
  25. mick medew and ursula – in my room
  26. frijid pink – god gave me you
