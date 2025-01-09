Follow The Sound: 2025-01-09

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- birds are spies – rabbit hole
- the birthday party – mr clarinet
- the lizard train – that chain lightning
- tuxedomoon – 7 years
- the james baker beat – friday night friend
- w.o.m.b.a.t – look out!
- brian eno – third uncle
- david bowie – queen bitch
- richard hell adn the voidoids – blank generation
- the uv race – i go blank
- the damned – new rose
- the saints – this perfect day
- flamin’ groovies – slow death
- minor conflict – in the summer
- destroy all monsters – bored
- dropsink – animal
- wreckless eric – whole wide world
- patti smith – my generation
- alice cooper – under my wheels
- the genevieves – bloody nose
- chrome – chromosome damage
- twine – fruit to ripe
- the hammer horrors – nightmare beach
- mick medew and ursula – in my room
- frijid pink – god gave me you
Reader's opinions