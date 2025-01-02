Follow The Sound: 2025-01-02

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. birds are spies – spin
  3. somnium – dialect (is so interesting)
  4. vibravoid – get to you
  5. goat – the all is one
  6. the james baker beat – she said bad weekend
  7. amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
  8. parsnip – monument
  9. sleater-kinney – hell
  10. fontaines d.c – here’s the thing
  11. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – la risque
  12. osees – also the gorilla…
  13. gee tee – grease
  14. war room – i found
  15. uranium club – small grey man
  16. ty segall – the bell
  17. pere ubu – final solution
  18. sonic youth – death valley ’69
  19. cull the band – crawl
  20. pj harvey – this is love
  21. the electric prunes – too much to dream last night
  22. the fall – barmy
  23. the jesus and mary chain – never understand
  24. fuzzbox – xx sex
