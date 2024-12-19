Follow The Sound: 2024-12-19

Written by on December 19, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the double agents – if ya don’t mind
  3. cull the band – crawl
  4. the hammer horrors – friday night frightmare
  5. the mark of cain – lords of summer
  6. war room – i found
  7. twine – fruit to ripe
  8. coldwave – the ants
  9. mode – strange girl
  10. the members – sound of the suburbs
  11. urban guerillas – traffic jam
  12. secret affair – time for action
  13. les fluer de lys – circles
  14. the sisters of mercy – heartland
  15. lime spiders – slave girl
  16. the cult – she sells sanctuary
  17. new order – ceremony
  18. the lemon twigs – my golden years
  19. flamin’ groovies – you tore me down
  20. nikki and the corvettes – just what i need
  21. the soft boys – i wanna destroy you
  22. the what four – i’m gonna destroy that boy
  23. the wheels – bad little woman
  24. shannon and the clams – the hourghlass
