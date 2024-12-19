Follow The Sound: 2024-12-19

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the double agents – if ya don’t mind
- cull the band – crawl
- the hammer horrors – friday night frightmare
- the mark of cain – lords of summer
- war room – i found
- twine – fruit to ripe
- coldwave – the ants
- mode – strange girl
- the members – sound of the suburbs
- urban guerillas – traffic jam
- secret affair – time for action
- les fluer de lys – circles
- the sisters of mercy – heartland
- lime spiders – slave girl
- the cult – she sells sanctuary
- new order – ceremony
- the lemon twigs – my golden years
- flamin’ groovies – you tore me down
- nikki and the corvettes – just what i need
- the soft boys – i wanna destroy you
- the what four – i’m gonna destroy that boy
- the wheels – bad little woman
- shannon and the clams – the hourghlass
