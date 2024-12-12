Follow The Sound: 2024-12-12

Written by on December 12, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. bananagun – children of the man
  3. mode – strange girl
  4. the double agents – if ya don’t mind
  5. dantalions chariot – madman running through the fields
  6. the trafalgars – girl
  7. eleanor rigby – i want to sleep with you
  8. the liverbirds – he’s about a mover
  9. the chocolate watchband – lets talk about girls
  10. war room – i found
  11. frank zappa and the mothers of invention – help, im a rock
  12. green circles – girl in a morris minor
  13. tara coates and sub rosa – all fall down
  14. lazaros dog – he expresses himself through his music
  15. chelsea manor – hindsight
  16. the soft machine – why are we sleeping
  17. the church – for a moment we’re strangers
  18. bangles – hero takes a fall
  19. josie cotton – johnny, are you queer?
  20. the verge – here with no fear
  21. the ninth wave – one side of my mind
  22. the tell tale hearts – just a matter of time
  23. the dukes of stratosphear – 25 o’clock
  24. the eyes – im rowed out
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Elevate: 2024-12-12

Current track

Title

Artist