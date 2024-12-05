Follow The Sound: 2024-12-05

Written by on December 5, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. screaming tribesmen – ice
  3. the hammer horrors – hot bitch from hell
  4. mike furber – watch me burn
  5. screaming believers – surfs up with the ayatolah
  6. gong – ive bin stone before/mister long shanks/o mother
  7. goat – fool’s journey
  8. jade – bad magic
  9. ramones – when i was young
  10. teddy and the patches – suzy creamcheese
  11. tintern abbey – vacuum cleaner
  12. madam super trash – marino rocks
  13. johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
  14. blondie – rifle range
  15. david jones and the lower third – you’ve got a habit of leaving
  16. kenny and the kasuals – journey to tyme
  17. lemon fog – summer
  18. pel mel – blind lead the blind
  19. the genevieves – bloody nose
  20. screaming trees – transfiguration
  21. johnny kannis – king of the surf
  22. the horrors – death at the chapel
  23. the masters apprentices – buried and dead
  24. siouxsie and the banshees – cities in dust
  25. the public eye – public amenity
  26. grateful dead – friend of the devil
