Follow The Sound: 2024-11-28

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- them creepy crawlies – panic attack
- the public eye – public amenity
- st morris sinners – scarecrow barry
- twine – fruit to ripe
- the hammer horrors – tombstone shuffle
- the revillos – voodoo
- the delmonas – peter gunn locomotion
- alien sex fiend – wild women (version)
- the cult – she sells sanctuary
- fields of the nephilim – preacher man
- new model army – no rest
- red lorry yellow lorry – walking on your hands
- mick medew and ursula – surfing on the waves
- the scientists – last night
- the zeros – don’t push me around
- screaming tribesmen – igloo
- cull the band – crawl
- the toss – gawn
- madam super trash – wreck
- hagol – dirt
- ? and the mysterians – 96 tears
- la de das – how is the air up there?
- hp lovecraft – wayfaring stranger
- the music machine – hey joe
- the moving sidewalks – 99th floor
Reader's opinions