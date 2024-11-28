Follow The Sound: 2024-11-28

Written by on November 28, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. them creepy crawlies – panic attack
  3. the public eye – public amenity
  4. st morris sinners – scarecrow barry
  5. twine – fruit to ripe
  6. the hammer horrors – tombstone shuffle
  7. the revillos – voodoo
  8. the delmonas – peter gunn locomotion
  9. alien sex fiend – wild women (version)
  10. the cult – she sells sanctuary
  11. fields of the nephilim – preacher man
  12. new model army – no rest
  13. red lorry yellow lorry – walking on your hands
  14. mick medew and ursula – surfing on the waves
  15. the scientists – last night
  16. the zeros – don’t push me around
  17. screaming tribesmen – igloo
  18. cull the band – crawl
  19. the toss – gawn
  20. madam super trash – wreck
  21. hagol – dirt
  22. ? and the mysterians – 96 tears
  23. la de das – how is the air up there?
  24. hp lovecraft – wayfaring stranger
  25. the music machine – hey joe
  26. the moving sidewalks – 99th floor
