Follow The Sound: 2024-11-21

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the cure – warsong
- the genevieves – bloody nose
- cloning – how could you ever think i hated you?
- hack – jackhammer
- cull the band – crawl
- hoodoo gurus – be my guru
- the cramps – green fuz
- pandoras – hot generation
- the spikes – she’s melting
- the craig – i must be mad
- the barracudas – i can’t pretend
- amyl and the sniffers – pigs
- the vains – woman on the brink
- the sparkles – no friend of mine
- david bowie – friday on my mind
- king snake roost – napalm factory
- grong grong – vlad the impaler
- the moodists – double life
- the sisters of mercy – alice
- toyland – night flight over palestine
- exploding white mice – burning red
- robert calvert – the right stuff
- jefferson airplane – its no secret
- bird island – round and round
Reader's opinions