Follow The Sound: 2024-11-21

Written by on November 21, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the cure – warsong
  3. the genevieves – bloody nose
  4. cloning – how could you ever think i hated you?
  5. hack – jackhammer
  6. cull the band – crawl
  7. hoodoo gurus – be my guru
  8. the cramps – green fuz
  9. pandoras – hot generation
  10. the spikes – she’s melting
  11. the craig – i must be mad
  12. the barracudas – i can’t pretend
  13. amyl and the sniffers – pigs
  14. the vains – woman on the brink
  15. the sparkles – no friend of mine
  16. david bowie – friday on my mind
  17. king snake roost – napalm factory
  18. grong grong – vlad the impaler
  19. the moodists – double life
  20. the sisters of mercy – alice
  21. toyland – night flight over palestine
  22. exploding white mice – burning red
  23. robert calvert – the right stuff
  24. jefferson airplane – its no secret
  25. bird island – round and round
