Follow The Sound: 2024-11-14

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- bananagun – brave child of a new world
- the peanut butter conspiracy – time is after you
- the genevieves – bloody nose
- them creepy crawlies – panic attack
- cull the band – crawl
- the saints – (i’m) stranded
- the double agents – side effect
- johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
- the mushniks – onion rings
- ramones – the kkk took my baby away
- the dictators – who will save rock and roll?
- blue oyster cult – the red and the black
- flamin’ groovies – shake some action
- the runaways – queens of noise
- vertebrats – left in the dark
- the nashville ramblers – the trains
- the verge – i will make you live
- the dunes – a thousand crimes
- tyrnaround – colour your mind
- bamboo shoot – the fox has gone to ground
- birds are spies – spin
- zoot – the freak
- sir lord baltimore – hard rain fallin’
- madam super trash – wreck
Reader's opinions