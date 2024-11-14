Follow The Sound: 2024-11-14

Written by on November 14, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. bananagun – brave child of a new world
  3. the peanut butter conspiracy – time is after you
  4. the genevieves – bloody nose
  5. them creepy crawlies – panic attack
  6. cull the band – crawl
  7. the saints – (i’m) stranded
  8. the double agents – side effect
  9. johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
  10. the mushniks – onion rings
  11. ramones – the kkk took my baby away
  12. the dictators – who will save rock and roll?
  13. blue oyster cult – the red and the black
  14. flamin’ groovies – shake some action
  15. the runaways – queens of noise
  16. vertebrats – left in the dark
  17. the nashville ramblers – the trains
  18. the verge – i will make you live
  19. the dunes – a thousand crimes
  20. tyrnaround – colour your mind
  21. bamboo shoot – the fox has gone to ground
  22. birds are spies – spin
  23. zoot – the freak
  24. sir lord baltimore – hard rain fallin’
  25. madam super trash – wreck
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2024-11-14

Previous post

Elevate: 2024-11-14

Current track

Title

Artist