Follow The Sound: 2024-11-07

Written by on November 7, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. heinous crimes – pass by
  3. birds are spies – spin
  4. death – politicians in my eye
  5. cull the band – crash
  6. the double agents – new motion
  7. amyl and the sniffers – tiny bikini
  8. fontaines dc – romance
  9. the cure – a fragile thing (instrumental version)
  10. the grateful dead – dark star (single version)
  11. barracudas – we’re living in violent times
  12. the pandoras – it’s about time
  13. the lazy cowgirls – can’t you do anything right?
  14. the mushniks – onion rings
  15. play dead – propaganda
  16. new model army – vengeance
  17. toys went berzerk – guns at my head
  18. the lords of the new church – open your eyes
  19. the executives – moving in a circle
  20. the bluestars – social end product
  21. mc5 – the american ruse
  22. she – outta reach
  23. the d-coys – bad times
  24. hawkwind – psychedelic warlords
  25. blondie – x offender
  26. ray columbus and the art collection – kick me
