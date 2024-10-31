Follow The Sound: 2024-10-31

October 31, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. nick cave and the bad seeds – song of the lake
  3. the attack – neville thumbcatch
  4. the super eight – after grey gardens
  5. baron von doodie – miracle man
  6. sonic youth – halloween
  7. the brickbats – mr halloween
  8. dead kennedys – halloween
  9. bird island – round and round
  10. the cult – love removal machine
  11. screaming tribesmen – date with a vampyre
  12. the screaming beleivers – don’t talk of love
  13. amyl and the sniffers – chewing gum
  14. the vains – woman on the brink
  15. ramones – pet sematary
  16. the cramps – goo goo muck
  17. the driving stupid – horror asparagus stories
  18. the eyes – when the night falls
  19. the gravedigger five – its spooky
  20. wild rocket – vampire man
  21. roky erickson – night of the vampire
  22. grateful dead – cream puff war
  23. jefferson airplane – we can be together
