Follow The Sound: 2024-10-31

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- nick cave and the bad seeds – song of the lake
- the attack – neville thumbcatch
- the super eight – after grey gardens
- baron von doodie – miracle man
- sonic youth – halloween
- the brickbats – mr halloween
- dead kennedys – halloween
- bird island – round and round
- the cult – love removal machine
- screaming tribesmen – date with a vampyre
- the screaming beleivers – don’t talk of love
- amyl and the sniffers – chewing gum
- the vains – woman on the brink
- ramones – pet sematary
- the cramps – goo goo muck
- the driving stupid – horror asparagus stories
- the eyes – when the night falls
- the gravedigger five – its spooky
- wild rocket – vampire man
- roky erickson – night of the vampire
- grateful dead – cream puff war
- jefferson airplane – we can be together
Reader's opinions