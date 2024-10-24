Follow The Sound: 2024-10-24

Written by on October 24, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. urban guerillas – invitation
  3. buzzcocks – ever fallen in love with someone you shouldnt have
  4. modern english – smiles and laughter
  5. the cold field – all alone
  6. attrition – lip sync (xenophobia mix)
  7. brian eno – sky saw
  8. throbbing gristle – hot on the heels of love
  9. sandie shaw – sympathy for the devil
  10. birds are spies – spin
  11. nice buscuit – moment
  12. heinous crimes – pass by
  13. girlschool – take it all away
  14. motorhead – love me like a reptile
  15. iron maiden – murders in the rue morgue
  16. buffalo – shylock
  17. shocking blue – send me a postcard
  18. fifty foot hose – if not this time
  19. dandelion wine – the park
  20. bad poets – club au-go-go
  21. iggy and the stooges – i got a right
  22. amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
