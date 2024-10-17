Follow The Sound: 2024-10-17

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- babe rainbow – long live the wilderness
- tamam shud – lady sunshine
- oil! – III
- pegadeth – problem
- the birthday party – blast off
- captain beefheart and his magic band – electricity
- sonic youth – society is a hole
- the creatures – ice house
- the creatures – ugly thing
- the sunsets – hot generation
- toni mccann – saturday date
- the mushniks – onion rings
- amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
- vertebrats – left in the dark
- passangers – face with no name
- fun things – when the birdmen fly
- exploding white mice – fear (late at night)
- the nomads – where the wolfbane blooms
- the dukes of stratosphear – 25 o’clock
- the monocles – spider and the fly
- jelly bean bandits – generation
- molly rocket – she’s cruel
- cull the band – serpent’s kiss
- wex dabbler – banger
- roky erickson – two headed dog (red temple prayer)
