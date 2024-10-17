Follow The Sound: 2024-10-17

Written by on October 17, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. babe rainbow – long live the wilderness
  3. tamam shud – lady sunshine
  4. oil! – III
  5. pegadeth – problem
  6. the birthday party – blast off
  7. captain beefheart and his magic band – electricity
  8. sonic youth – society is a hole
  9. the creatures – ice house
  10. the creatures – ugly thing
  11. the sunsets – hot generation
  12. toni mccann – saturday date
  13. the mushniks – onion rings
  14. amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
  15. vertebrats – left in the dark
  16. passangers – face with no name
  17. fun things – when the birdmen fly
  18. exploding white mice – fear (late at night)
  19. the nomads – where the wolfbane blooms
  20. the dukes of stratosphear – 25 o’clock
  21. the monocles – spider and the fly
  22. jelly bean bandits – generation
  23. molly rocket – she’s cruel
  24. cull the band – serpent’s kiss
  25. wex dabbler – banger
  26. roky erickson – two headed dog (red temple prayer)
