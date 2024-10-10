Follow The Sound: 2024-10-10

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the mushniks – onion rings
- brat farrar – punk records
- amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
- cheater slicks – i am low
- sam gopal – the dark lord
- deviants – slum lord
- pegadeth – maria
- the meatbeaters – cold embrace
- hagol – get guilty
- love – my little red book
- exhibit a – confusion
- the church – almost with you
- the verge – i will make you live
- siouxsie and the banshees – mirage
- shocking blue – love buzz
- ss-20 – arnold layne
- on heat – headlines
- the danse society – heaven is waiting
- hawkwind – spirit of the age
- the legendary pink dots – waving at the aeroplanes
- syd barrett – golden hair
- the moffs – another day in the sun
- the passengers – face with no name
- the ninth wave – the monster song
- scientists – swampland
