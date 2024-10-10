Follow The Sound: 2024-10-10

Written by on October 10, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the mushniks – onion rings
  3. brat farrar – punk records
  4. amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
  5. cheater slicks – i am low
  6. sam gopal – the dark lord
  7. deviants – slum lord
  8. pegadeth – maria
  9. the meatbeaters – cold embrace
  10. hagol – get guilty
  11. love – my little red book
  12. exhibit a – confusion
  13. the church – almost with you
  14. the verge – i will make you live
  15. siouxsie and the banshees – mirage
  16. shocking blue – love buzz
  17. ss-20 – arnold layne
  18. on heat – headlines
  19. the danse society – heaven is waiting
  20. hawkwind – spirit of the age
  21. the legendary pink dots – waving at the aeroplanes
  22. syd barrett – golden hair
  23. the moffs – another day in the sun
  24. the passengers – face with no name
  25. the ninth wave – the monster song
  26. scientists – swampland
