Follow The Sound: 2024-10-03

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- molly rocket – she’s cruel
- lipstick killers – hindu gods of love
- the open mind – magic potion
- curved air – screw
- birds are spies – wibble
- william penn fyve – swami
- the chills – pink frost
- coldwave – the ants
- the soft machine – hope for happiness
- steppenwolf – everybody’s next one
- flake – under the silent tree
- nice buscuit – love that takes you up
- magazine – definitive gaze
- the cure – fire in cairo
- brian eno – baby’s on fire
- bauhaus – third uncle
- acid drops – surfin prostitute beat
- madam super trash – wreck
- paul revere and the raiders – the great airplane strike
- the dave miller set – why why why
- wild rocket – sunny day
