Follow The Sound: 2024-10-03

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. molly rocket – she’s cruel
  3. lipstick killers – hindu gods of love
  4. the open mind – magic potion
  5. curved air – screw
  6. birds are spies – wibble
  7. william penn fyve – swami
  8. the chills – pink frost
  9. coldwave – the ants
  10. the soft machine – hope for happiness
  11. steppenwolf – everybody’s next one
  12. flake – under the silent tree
  13. nice buscuit – love that takes you up
  14. magazine – definitive gaze
  15. the cure – fire in cairo
  16. brian eno – baby’s on fire
  17. bauhaus – third uncle
  18. acid drops – surfin prostitute beat
  19. madam super trash – wreck
  20. paul revere and the raiders – the great airplane strike
  21. the dave miller set – why why why
  22. wild rocket – sunny day
