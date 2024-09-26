Follow The Sound: 2024-09-26

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- birds are spies – spin
- coven – pact with lucifer
- nice biscuit – love that takes you up
- molly rocket – she’s cruel
- the mystery lights – in the streets
- apollo lane – blank walls
- straight arrows – walkin thru my mind
- the stems – falling from the sky
- the empty heads – once, not twice
- cull the band – serpent’s kiss
- madam super trash – wreck
- the monkees – can you dig it?
- the super eight – after grey gardens
- primal scream – gentle tuesday
- the bevis frond – lights are changing
- the cure – the caterpillar
- the public eye – where are you?
- the midnight mares – boneyard matinee
- lime spiders – slave girl
- eastern dark – johnny and dee dee
- the verge – i will make you live
- the sisters of mercy – body electric
Reader's opinions