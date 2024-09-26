Follow The Sound: 2024-09-26

September 26, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. birds are spies – spin
  3. coven – pact with lucifer
  4. nice biscuit – love that takes you up
  5. molly rocket – she’s cruel
  6. the mystery lights – in the streets
  7. apollo lane – blank walls
  8. straight arrows – walkin thru my mind
  9. the stems – falling from the sky
  10. the empty heads – once, not twice
  11. cull the band – serpent’s kiss
  12. madam super trash – wreck
  13. the monkees – can you dig it?
  14. the super eight – after grey gardens
  15. primal scream – gentle tuesday
  16. the bevis frond – lights are changing
  17. the cure – the caterpillar
  18. the public eye – where are you?
  19. the midnight mares – boneyard matinee
  20. lime spiders – slave girl
  21. eastern dark – johnny and dee dee
  22. the verge – i will make you live
  23. the sisters of mercy – body electric
