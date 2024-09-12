Follow The Sound: 2024-09-12

September 12, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the prisoners – save me
  3. apollo lane – blank walls
  4. heinous crimes – politik harvey
  5. silver apples – oscillations
  6. suicide – rocket usa
  7. gut health – stiletto
  8. amyl and the sniffers – chewing gum
  9. sacraficial larynx – beautiful day
  10. the genevieves – adore you
  11. the public eye – where are you?
  12. zoot money’s big roll band – walking the dog
  13. the poets – that’s the way its gotta be
  14. small faces – grow your own
  15. sharon tandy with fleur de lys – hold on
  16. screaming tribesmen – igloo
  17. patti smith – dancing barefoot
  18. the velvet underground – white light/white heat
  19. lou reed – vicious
  20. ramones – sheena is a punk rocker
  21. the remains – why do i cry?
  22. shocking blue – hot sand
  23. the triffids – beautiful waste
  24. inspiral carpets – weakness
