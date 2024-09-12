Follow The Sound: 2024-09-12

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the prisoners – save me
- apollo lane – blank walls
- heinous crimes – politik harvey
- silver apples – oscillations
- suicide – rocket usa
- gut health – stiletto
- amyl and the sniffers – chewing gum
- sacraficial larynx – beautiful day
- the genevieves – adore you
- the public eye – where are you?
- zoot money’s big roll band – walking the dog
- the poets – that’s the way its gotta be
- small faces – grow your own
- sharon tandy with fleur de lys – hold on
- screaming tribesmen – igloo
- patti smith – dancing barefoot
- the velvet underground – white light/white heat
- lou reed – vicious
- ramones – sheena is a punk rocker
- the remains – why do i cry?
- shocking blue – hot sand
- the triffids – beautiful waste
- inspiral carpets – weakness
Reader's opinions