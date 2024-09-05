Follow The Sound: 2024-09-05

Written by on September 5, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. cold sun – twisted flower
  3. the public eye – where are you?
  4. weed – lonely ship
  5. the trafalgars – come on
  6. johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
  7. them creepy crawlies – spaceman
  8. goon gremlins – jesus was a goon sack
  9. alien nose job – bird strike
  10. shannon and the clams – big wheel
  11. the wind in the willows – wheel of changes
  12. q65 – the life i live
  13. the nomads – situations
  14. lemon fog – summer
  15. die dancing bears – drug dance
  16. new model army – bittersweet
  17. cocteau twins – when mama was moth
  18. the sisters of mercy – heartland
  19. amon duul 2 – archangel thunderbird
  20. brian eno – baby’s on fire
  21. faust – the sad skinhead
  22. buffalo – shylock
  23. this mortal coil – song to the siren
