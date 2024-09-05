Follow The Sound: 2024-09-05

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- cold sun – twisted flower
- the public eye – where are you?
- weed – lonely ship
- the trafalgars – come on
- johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
- them creepy crawlies – spaceman
- goon gremlins – jesus was a goon sack
- alien nose job – bird strike
- shannon and the clams – big wheel
- the wind in the willows – wheel of changes
- q65 – the life i live
- the nomads – situations
- lemon fog – summer
- die dancing bears – drug dance
- new model army – bittersweet
- cocteau twins – when mama was moth
- the sisters of mercy – heartland
- amon duul 2 – archangel thunderbird
- brian eno – baby’s on fire
- faust – the sad skinhead
- buffalo – shylock
- this mortal coil – song to the siren
