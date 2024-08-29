Follow The Sound: 2024-08-29

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the prisoners – this road is too long
- the primevils – i saw my name written on a tombstone
- huxton creepers – slow attack
- the flies – im not your stepping stone
- amyl and the sniffers – chewing gum
- killing joke – eighties
- the scientists – we had love
- cull the band – tearin’ me apart
- the united states of america – the garden of earthly delights
- dew – riptide
- nice biscuit – fade away
- blue cheer – feathers from your tree
- girlschool – take it all away
- motorhead – leavin’ here
- the damned – i think im wonderful
- twenty second sect – ill be your navigator
- grong grong – louie the fly
- sonic youth – death valley 69
- bloodloss – take this gun
- christian death – stairs – uncertain journey
- roxy music – in every dream home a heartache
- can – outside my door
- nico – facing the wind
