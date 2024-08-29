Follow The Sound: 2024-08-29

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the prisoners – this road is too long
  3. the primevils – i saw my name written on a tombstone
  4. huxton creepers – slow attack
  5. the flies – im not your stepping stone
  6. amyl and the sniffers – chewing gum
  7. killing joke – eighties
  8. the scientists – we had love
  9. cull the band – tearin’ me apart
  10. the united states of america – the garden of earthly delights
  11. dew – riptide
  12. nice biscuit – fade away
  13. blue cheer – feathers from your tree
  14. girlschool – take it all away
  15. motorhead – leavin’ here
  16. the damned – i think im wonderful
  17. twenty second sect – ill be your navigator
  18. grong grong – louie the fly
  19. sonic youth – death valley 69
  20. bloodloss – take this gun
  21. christian death – stairs – uncertain journey
  22. roxy music – in every dream home a heartache
  23. can – outside my door
  24. nico – facing the wind
