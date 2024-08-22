Follow The Sound: 2024-08-22

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- osees – look at the sky
- cull the band – tearin’ me apart
- euphoria – oh dear you look like a dog
- the pastels – i wanna know
- the stems – falling from the sky
- goon gremlins – jesus was a goon sack
- loose lips – here she comes
- the nomads – three o’clock merrian webster time
- iron butterfly – in a gadda da vida
- the genevieves – adore you
- kitchen witch – rosemary
- caravan – if i could do it all over again, id do it all over you
- gong – the pothead pixies
- soft boys – i wanna destroy you
- the move – i can hear the grass grow
- julie driscoll, brian auger and the trinity – this wheels on fire
- inside looking out – hms buffalo
- pandoras – hot generation
- the lords of the new church – russian roulette
- rose of avalanche – too many castles in the sky
- iggy and the stooges – gimmie danger
- nylex – plastic for people
- the hangman’s beautiful daughters – love is blue
- the modern lovers – pablo picasso
