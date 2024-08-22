Follow The Sound: 2024-08-22

Written by on August 22, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. osees – look at the sky
  3. cull the band – tearin’ me apart
  4. euphoria – oh dear you look like a dog
  5. the pastels – i wanna know
  6. the stems – falling from the sky
  7. goon gremlins – jesus was a goon sack
  8. loose lips – here she comes
  9. the nomads – three o’clock merrian webster time
  10. iron butterfly – in a gadda da vida
  11. the genevieves – adore you
  12. kitchen witch – rosemary
  13. caravan – if i could do it all over again, id do it all over you
  14. gong – the pothead pixies
  15. soft boys – i wanna destroy you
  16. the move – i can hear the grass grow
  17. julie driscoll, brian auger and the trinity – this wheels on fire
  18. inside looking out – hms buffalo
  19. pandoras – hot generation
  20. the lords of the new church – russian roulette
  21. rose of avalanche – too many castles in the sky
  22. iggy and the stooges – gimmie danger
  23. nylex – plastic for people
  24. the hangman’s beautiful daughters – love is blue
  25. the modern lovers – pablo picasso
