Follow The Sound: 2024-08-15

Written by on August 15, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. war room – pumpkins
  3. dew – marbles
  4. alien nose job – bird strike
  5. mode – the sun
  6. the brats – life on the dole
  7. juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – take what you want
  8. the 745 – full force 45
  9. the undertones – teenage kicks
  10. blondie – hanging on the telephone
  11. the atlantics – come on
  12. wet taxis – last time around
  13. virgin prunes – baby turns blue
  14. dead moon – a fix on you
  15. the manikins – premonition
  16. cull the band – tearin’ me apart
  17. miracle workers – already gone
  18. the church – unguarded moment
  19. the cult – spirit walker
  20. the genevieves – adore you
  21. brian eno – needles in the camel’s eye
  22. loose lips – told you so
  23. the birds – say those magic words
  24. shannon and he clams – big wheel
