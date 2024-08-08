Follow The Sound: 2024-08-08

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. full flower moon band – super like me
  3. the jesus and mary chain – just like honey
  4. the lizard train – explosion in a room
  5. the cramps – faster pussycat
  6. the modern lovers – she cracked
  7. sacraficial larynx – beautiful day
  8. the plague – brainscan
  9. angie pepper – frozen world
  10. marmalade – i see the rain
  11. sunfruits – believe it all
  12. the cure – lets go to bed
  13. syd barrett – baby lemonade
  14. the dharma chain – riders
  15. the sisters of mercy – body electric
  16. iggy and the stooges – search and destroy
  17. sexbeat – sweat
  18. dew – half a man
  19. the sonics – strychnine
  20. slingshot dragster – agent 0069
  21. the nomads – where the wolfbane blooms
  22. the triffids – red pony
  23. play dead – shine
  24. the adverts – gary gilmores eyes
  25. the estranged – nervous blood
  26. captain beefheart and his magic band – electricity
