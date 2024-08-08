Follow The Sound: 2024-08-08

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- full flower moon band – super like me
- the jesus and mary chain – just like honey
- the lizard train – explosion in a room
- the cramps – faster pussycat
- the modern lovers – she cracked
- sacraficial larynx – beautiful day
- the plague – brainscan
- angie pepper – frozen world
- marmalade – i see the rain
- sunfruits – believe it all
- the cure – lets go to bed
- syd barrett – baby lemonade
- the dharma chain – riders
- the sisters of mercy – body electric
- iggy and the stooges – search and destroy
- sexbeat – sweat
- dew – half a man
- the sonics – strychnine
- slingshot dragster – agent 0069
- the nomads – where the wolfbane blooms
- the triffids – red pony
- play dead – shine
- the adverts – gary gilmores eyes
- the estranged – nervous blood
- captain beefheart and his magic band – electricity
