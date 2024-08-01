Follow The Sound: 2024-08-01

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. nice biscuit – the star
  3. gut health – cool moderator
  4. plovers – who you are
  5. flamin’ groovies – shake some action
  6. loose lips – hungry heart
  7. alien nose job – bird strike
  8. the genevieves – adore you
  9. cull the band – tearin’ me apart
  10. baron von doodie – nosey
  11. the packets – bad people
  12. cosmic psychos – nice day to go to the pub
  13. zero le creche – last years wife
  14. toyah – victims of the riddle (part 1)
  15. altered images – dead pop stars
  16. 45 grave – party time
  17. hawkwind – time we left this world today
  18. fifty foot hose – red the signpost
  19. alien sex fiend – est (trip to the moon)
  20. amon duul 2 – wolf city
  21. department s – is vic there?
  22. the chills – pink frost
  23. the ninth wave – one side of my mind
