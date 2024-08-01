Follow The Sound: 2024-08-01

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- nice biscuit – the star
- gut health – cool moderator
- plovers – who you are
- flamin’ groovies – shake some action
- loose lips – hungry heart
- alien nose job – bird strike
- the genevieves – adore you
- cull the band – tearin’ me apart
- baron von doodie – nosey
- the packets – bad people
- cosmic psychos – nice day to go to the pub
- zero le creche – last years wife
- toyah – victims of the riddle (part 1)
- altered images – dead pop stars
- 45 grave – party time
- hawkwind – time we left this world today
- fifty foot hose – red the signpost
- alien sex fiend – est (trip to the moon)
- amon duul 2 – wolf city
- department s – is vic there?
- the chills – pink frost
- the ninth wave – one side of my mind
