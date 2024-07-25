Follow The Sound: 2024-07-25

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- heinous crimes – albanian winter
- the jesus and mary chain – upside down
- the damned – grimly fiendish
- hagol – get guilty
- new model army – no rest
- magazine – motorcade
- cull the band – tearin’ me apart
- peter and the wolves – i can only give you everything
- strawberry alarm clock – rainy day mushroom pillow
- the dunes – a thousand crimes
- ss-20 – arnold layne
- ups and downs – the living kind
- flesh for lulu – house of cards
- the spikes – river of love
- lydia lunch – some velvet morning
- hawkwind – silver machine
- echo and the bunnymen – the cutter
- toys went berzerk – guns at my head
- plasticland – magic rocking horse
- joy division – shadowplay
- crackling static fuzz – high flyer
