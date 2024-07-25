Follow The Sound: 2024-07-25

Written by on July 25, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. heinous crimes – albanian winter
  3. the jesus and mary chain – upside down
  4. the damned – grimly fiendish
  5. hagol – get guilty
  6. new model army – no rest
  7. magazine – motorcade
  8. cull the band – tearin’ me apart
  9. peter and the wolves – i can only give you everything
  10. strawberry alarm clock – rainy day mushroom pillow
  11. the dunes – a thousand crimes
  12. ss-20 – arnold layne
  13. ups and downs – the living kind
  14. flesh for lulu – house of cards
  15. the spikes – river of love
  16. lydia lunch – some velvet morning
  17. hawkwind – silver machine
  18. echo and the bunnymen – the cutter
  19. toys went berzerk – guns at my head
  20. plasticland – magic rocking horse
  21. joy division – shadowplay
  22. crackling static fuzz – high flyer
