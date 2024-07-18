Follow The Sound: 2024-07-18

Written by on July 18, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. shannon and the clams – the vow
  3. kitchen witch – rosemary
  4. the fadeaways – rack my mind
  5. the dharma chain – riders
  6. urban guerillas – invitation
  7. the units – baby you flirt
  8. the non-existence – bettter of me
  9. the plimsouls – a million miles away
  10. loose lips – one more chance
  11. death – politicians in my eyes
  12. march violets – walk into the sun
  13. rose of avalanche – too many castles
  14. iggy and the stooges – i got a right
  15. motorhead – killed by death
  16. suicide – ghost rider
  17. toyland – ships and boats
  18. the velvet underground – who loves the sun
  19. ramonettes v horrahed – chewy chewy
  20. the shower scene from psycho – sugar sugar
  21. the electric prunes – everybody knows (you’re not in love)
  22. the barracudas – we’re living in violent times
  23. the screaming believers – climactic endings
