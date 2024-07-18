Follow The Sound: 2024-07-18

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- shannon and the clams – the vow
- kitchen witch – rosemary
- the fadeaways – rack my mind
- the dharma chain – riders
- urban guerillas – invitation
- the units – baby you flirt
- the non-existence – bettter of me
- the plimsouls – a million miles away
- loose lips – one more chance
- death – politicians in my eyes
- march violets – walk into the sun
- rose of avalanche – too many castles
- iggy and the stooges – i got a right
- motorhead – killed by death
- suicide – ghost rider
- toyland – ships and boats
- the velvet underground – who loves the sun
- ramonettes v horrahed – chewy chewy
- the shower scene from psycho – sugar sugar
- the electric prunes – everybody knows (you’re not in love)
- the barracudas – we’re living in violent times
- the screaming believers – climactic endings
Reader's opinions