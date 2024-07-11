Follow The Sound: 2024-07-11

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the dharma chain – clockwork
  3. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – le risque
  4. heinous crimes – albanian winter
  5. cocteau twins – crushed
  6. pond – neon river
  7. siouxsie and the banshees – spellbound
  8. the fall – there’s a ghost in my house
  9. inside looking out – long live sivinanda
  10. the dream syndicate – tell me when its over
  11. the guess who – clock on the wall
  12. the accent – red sky at night
  13. the bucket – i can’t help thinking of you
  14. cull the band – tearin me apart
  15. the moving sidewalks – 99th floor
  16. loose lips – one more chance
  17. vertebtats – left in the dark
  18. the nomads – where the wolfbane blooms
  19. the cult – resurrection joe
  20. robert calvert – the right stuff
  21. x-mal deutschland – incubus succubus 2
  22. war room – the top floor
  23. the birthday party – zoo music girl
  24. bone orchard – fats terminal
  25. nancy sinatra and lee hazelwood – some velvet morning
  26. scott walker – next
