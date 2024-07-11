Follow The Sound: 2024-07-11

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the dharma chain – clockwork
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – le risque
- heinous crimes – albanian winter
- cocteau twins – crushed
- pond – neon river
- siouxsie and the banshees – spellbound
- the fall – there’s a ghost in my house
- inside looking out – long live sivinanda
- the dream syndicate – tell me when its over
- the guess who – clock on the wall
- the accent – red sky at night
- the bucket – i can’t help thinking of you
- cull the band – tearin me apart
- the moving sidewalks – 99th floor
- loose lips – one more chance
- vertebtats – left in the dark
- the nomads – where the wolfbane blooms
- the cult – resurrection joe
- robert calvert – the right stuff
- x-mal deutschland – incubus succubus 2
- war room – the top floor
- the birthday party – zoo music girl
- bone orchard – fats terminal
- nancy sinatra and lee hazelwood – some velvet morning
- scott walker – next
