Follow The Sound: 2024-07-04

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- GUM, ambrose kenny-smith – ill times
- hepé mateh – the funky drummer
- the sundials – do it for myself
- maisie – freak
- maisie – free your mind
- druid fluids – layers
- druid fluids – out of phase
- pink duke – long way down
- night rites – black diamond
- thunder speaks – free
- joy division – means to an end
- placement – it’s over
- the empty threats – ATACB
- the genevieves – words
- sonic youth – eric’s trip
- sons of zoku – möönlight
- sons of zoku – lonesome tale
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – time = $$$
- michael pearse – falling from the hills
Reader's opinions