Follow The Sound: 2024-07-04

Written by on July 4, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. GUM, ambrose kenny-smith – ill times
  3. hepé mateh – the funky drummer
  4. the sundials – do it for myself
  5. maisie – freak
  6. maisie – free your mind
  7. druid fluids – layers
  8. druid fluids – out of phase
  9. pink duke – long way down
  10. night rites – black diamond
  11. thunder speaks – free
  12. joy division – means to an end
  13. placement – it’s over
  14. the empty threats – ATACB
  15. the genevieves – words
  16. sonic youth – eric’s trip
  17. sons of zoku – möönlight
  18. sons of zoku – lonesome tale
  19. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – time = $$$
  20. michael pearse – falling from the hills
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Elevate: 2024-07-04

Current track

Title

Artist