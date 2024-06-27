Follow The Sound: 2024-06-27

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- maisie – morphine
- the dharma chain – greenlight
- itchy and the nits – dreamboat
- zombeaches – laughing under a beating sun
- war room – the top floor
- sacrificial larynx – critical sleep theory
- amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
- cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
- acid drops – surfin prostitute beat
- fools apart – on the beach
- the ninth wave – monster song
- bangles – the real world
- echo and the bunnymen – action woman
- skeletal family – alone she cries
- angie pepper – frozen world
- wet taxis – last time around
- the guess who – its my pride
- the cramps – goo goo muck
- the gun club – sex beat
- the craig – i must be mad
- plasticland – magic rocking horse
- shocking blue – send me a postcard
Reader's opinions