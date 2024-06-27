Follow The Sound: 2024-06-27

Written by on June 27, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. maisie – morphine
  3. the dharma chain – greenlight
  4. itchy and the nits – dreamboat
  5. zombeaches – laughing under a beating sun
  6. war room – the top floor
  7. sacrificial larynx – critical sleep theory
  8. amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
  9. cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
  10. acid drops – surfin prostitute beat
  11. fools apart – on the beach
  12. the ninth wave – monster song
  13. bangles – the real world
  14. echo and the bunnymen – action woman
  15. skeletal family – alone she cries
  16. angie pepper – frozen world
  17. wet taxis – last time around
  18. the guess who – its my pride
  19. the cramps – goo goo muck
  20. the gun club – sex beat
  21. the craig – i must be mad
  22. plasticland – magic rocking horse
  23. shocking blue – send me a postcard
