Follow The Sound: 2024-06-20

Written by on June 20, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. dust collection – so sad today
  3. dust collection – green when she says
  4. green circles – semaphore girl
  5. quicksilver messenger service – gold and silver
  6. country joe and the fish – section 43
  7. rain parade – talking in my sleep
  8. love – maybe the people would be the times
  9. the byrds – rnaissance fair
  10. the beatles – tomorrow never knows
  11. dust collection – electricity in between
  12. the wild cherries – krome plated yabby
  13. the masters apprentices – war or hands of time
  14. the verge – i will make you live
  15. the idea of light – time stands still
  16. the stems – she’s a monster
  17. the remains – don’t look back
  18. wimple winch – save my soul
