Follow The Sound: 2024-06-06

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- thunder speaks – never forever
- the red crayola – hurricane fighter plane
- the cold field – all alone
- new order – ceremony
- zombeaches – now in red
- the trafalgars – company time
- amyl and the sniffers – facts
- coloured balls – flash
- x ray spex – the day the world turned day-glo
- theatre of hate – the hop
- the cult – spiritwalker
- march violets – snake dance
- the factory – path through the forest
- the carrie nations – find it
- the seeds – two fingers pointing on you
- max frost and the troopers – the shape of things to come
- madam super trash – marino rocks
- the reprobettes – i don’t love you no more
- the lords of the new church – new church
- the barracudas – we’re living in violent times
- dr sures unusual practice – never enough
- subtract-s – mb ph (mobile phone)
- laughing clowns – everything that flies
- the sisters of mercy – 1969
