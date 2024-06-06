Follow The Sound: 2024-06-06

Written by on June 6, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. thunder speaks – never forever
  3. the red crayola – hurricane fighter plane
  4. the cold field – all alone
  5. new order – ceremony
  6. zombeaches – now in red
  7. the trafalgars – company time
  8. amyl and the sniffers – facts
  9. coloured balls – flash
  10. x ray spex – the day the world turned day-glo
  11. theatre of hate – the hop
  12. the cult – spiritwalker
  13. march violets – snake dance
  14. the factory – path through the forest
  15. the carrie nations – find it
  16. the seeds – two fingers pointing on you
  17. max frost and the troopers – the shape of things to come
  18. madam super trash – marino rocks
  19. the reprobettes – i don’t love you no more
  20. the lords of the new church – new church
  21. the barracudas – we’re living in violent times
  22. dr sures unusual practice – never enough
  23. subtract-s – mb ph (mobile phone)
  24. laughing clowns – everything that flies
  25. the sisters of mercy – 1969
