Follow The Sound: 2024-05-30

Written by on May 30, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. o.r.b – can’t do that
  3. zombeaches – now in red
  4. velvet moth – where’s wanda
  5. amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
  6. the knickerbockers – one track mind
  7. the fadeaways – rack my mind
  8. the pandoras – melvin
  9. church moms – leather
  10. the mushniks – no motherfuckers gonna hold
  11. flamin groovies – you tore me down
  12. the sunnyboys – happy man
  13. the glitterhouse – love love love drags me down
  14. wet taxis – c’mon
  15. frank zappa and the mothers of invention – trouble every day
  16. pere ubu – the modern dance
  17. sacrificial larynx – critical sleep theory
  18. ramones – beat on the brat
  19. juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – you had your chance
  20. dmz – busy man
  21. the bluestars – social end product
  22. the pretty things – talking about the good times
  23. wild rocket – daisy dream
  24. bangles – hero takes a fall
  25. the zeros – don’t push me around
  26. teddy and his patches – suzy creamcheese
