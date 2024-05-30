Follow The Sound: 2024-05-30

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- o.r.b – can’t do that
- zombeaches – now in red
- velvet moth – where’s wanda
- amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
- the knickerbockers – one track mind
- the fadeaways – rack my mind
- the pandoras – melvin
- church moms – leather
- the mushniks – no motherfuckers gonna hold
- flamin groovies – you tore me down
- the sunnyboys – happy man
- the glitterhouse – love love love drags me down
- wet taxis – c’mon
- frank zappa and the mothers of invention – trouble every day
- pere ubu – the modern dance
- sacrificial larynx – critical sleep theory
- ramones – beat on the brat
- juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – you had your chance
- dmz – busy man
- the bluestars – social end product
- the pretty things – talking about the good times
- wild rocket – daisy dream
- bangles – hero takes a fall
- the zeros – don’t push me around
- teddy and his patches – suzy creamcheese
Reader's opinions