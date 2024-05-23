Follow The Sound: 2024-05-23

Written by on May 23, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. sacraficial larynx – critical sleep theory
  3. the lemon twigs – my golden years
  4. favoured state – its a mess
  5. zombeaches – lung
  6. them creepy crawlies – crazy cats
  7. brian eno – sky saw
  8. patti smith – gloria
  9. mannequin death squad – safe and warm featuring dz deathrays
  10. the seeds – mr farmer
  11. fleur de lys – mud in your eye
  12. dead moon – a fix on you
  13. cull the band – ill be your navigator
  14. hp lovecraft – wayfaring stranger
  15. strawberry alarm clock – rainy day mushroom pillow
  16. the monkees – randy scouse git
  17. the damned – bad time for bonzo
  18. pel mel – blind lead the blind
  19. the screaming believers – dont talk of love
  20. the sisters of mercy – lucretia my reflection
  21. hawkwind – psychedelic warlords
  22. kitchen witch – glitch
