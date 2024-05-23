Follow The Sound: 2024-05-23

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- sacraficial larynx – critical sleep theory
- the lemon twigs – my golden years
- favoured state – its a mess
- zombeaches – lung
- them creepy crawlies – crazy cats
- brian eno – sky saw
- patti smith – gloria
- mannequin death squad – safe and warm featuring dz deathrays
- the seeds – mr farmer
- fleur de lys – mud in your eye
- dead moon – a fix on you
- cull the band – ill be your navigator
- hp lovecraft – wayfaring stranger
- strawberry alarm clock – rainy day mushroom pillow
- the monkees – randy scouse git
- the damned – bad time for bonzo
- pel mel – blind lead the blind
- the screaming believers – dont talk of love
- the sisters of mercy – lucretia my reflection
- hawkwind – psychedelic warlords
- kitchen witch – glitch
Reader's opinions