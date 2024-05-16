Follow The Sound: 2024-05-16

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the standells – barracuda
  3. the sundials – baby
  4. them creepy crawlies – spaceman
  5. the maggie piils – gold
  6. the buoys – check mate
  7. the scientists – last night
  8. cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
  9. new york dolls – personality crisis
  10. stellar sea – state of mind
  11. snakefinger – the model
  12. fifty foot hose – red the signpost
  13. plasticland – mink dress
  14. molly rocket – god damn
  15. the black diamonds – not this time
  16. crystal chandelier – suicidal flowers
  17. the cold field – all alone
  18. the church – almost with you
  19. bad poets – rocks and sand
  20. lydia lunch – some velvet morning
  21. the loved ones – sad dark eyes
  22. the screaming tribesmen – igloo
  23. the raveonettes – the end
  24. the triffids – red pony
  25. the cure – charlotte sometimes
