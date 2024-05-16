Follow The Sound: 2024-05-16

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the standells – barracuda
- the sundials – baby
- them creepy crawlies – spaceman
- the maggie piils – gold
- the buoys – check mate
- the scientists – last night
- cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
- new york dolls – personality crisis
- stellar sea – state of mind
- snakefinger – the model
- fifty foot hose – red the signpost
- plasticland – mink dress
- molly rocket – god damn
- the black diamonds – not this time
- crystal chandelier – suicidal flowers
- the cold field – all alone
- the church – almost with you
- bad poets – rocks and sand
- lydia lunch – some velvet morning
- the loved ones – sad dark eyes
- the screaming tribesmen – igloo
- the raveonettes – the end
- the triffids – red pony
- the cure – charlotte sometimes
