Follow The Sound: 2024-05-09

Written by on May 9, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the trafalgars – start again
  3. mode – the sun
  4. green circles – girl in a morris minor
  5. the small faces – green circles
  6. kitchen witch – glitch
  7. mannequin death squad – safe and warm feat. dz deathrays
  8. cull the band – ill be your navigator
  9. big black – steelworker
  10. siouxsie and the banshees – playground twist
  11. pixies – bone machine
  12. nirvana – heart-shaped box
  13. six ft hick – sweatin out the sin
  14. the gun club – preaching the blues
  15. sexbeat – sweat
  16. fuzztones – ward 81
  17. vlad dale – you still love me in my dream
  18. dr sure’s unusual practice – celebration
  19. apollo ghosts – ripping invasives
  20. stems – at first sight
  21. the church – when you were mine
  22. the soft boys – i wanna destroy you
  23. madam super trash – marino rocks
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2024-05-09

Previous post

New Vibes: 2024-05-09

Current track

Title

Artist