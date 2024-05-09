Follow The Sound: 2024-05-09

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the trafalgars – start again
- mode – the sun
- green circles – girl in a morris minor
- the small faces – green circles
- kitchen witch – glitch
- mannequin death squad – safe and warm feat. dz deathrays
- cull the band – ill be your navigator
- big black – steelworker
- siouxsie and the banshees – playground twist
- pixies – bone machine
- nirvana – heart-shaped box
- six ft hick – sweatin out the sin
- the gun club – preaching the blues
- sexbeat – sweat
- fuzztones – ward 81
- vlad dale – you still love me in my dream
- dr sure’s unusual practice – celebration
- apollo ghosts – ripping invasives
- stems – at first sight
- the church – when you were mine
- the soft boys – i wanna destroy you
- madam super trash – marino rocks
