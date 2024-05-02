Follow The Sound: 2024-05-02

Written by on May 2, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. madam super trash – marino rocks
  3. night rites – black diamond
  4. death by denim – party favours
  5. wild rocket – her
  6. zombeaches – dancing through blood
  7. the third bardo – i’m five years ahead of my time
  8. english teacher – albatross
  9. penetration – don’t dictate
  10. roadkill – milkshake man
  11. vlad dale – you mean so much to me
  12. the buzzcocks – harmony in my head
  13. the photos – barbarellas
  14. the ninth wave – one side of my mind
  15. mike furber and the bowery boys – that’s when happiness began
  16. toni mccann – saturday date
  17. the dave miller set – why why why
  18. the monocles – spider and the fly
  19. the black heart death cult – bad levitations
  20. dead witch – sunshine
  21. the things – everytime
  22. fleur de lys – gong with the luminous nose
  23. brillig – gandhara
  24. inside looking out – long live sivinanda
  25. died pretty – out of the unknown
  26. the stooges – no fun
