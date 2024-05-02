Follow The Sound: 2024-05-02

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- madam super trash – marino rocks
- night rites – black diamond
- death by denim – party favours
- wild rocket – her
- zombeaches – dancing through blood
- the third bardo – i’m five years ahead of my time
- english teacher – albatross
- penetration – don’t dictate
- roadkill – milkshake man
- vlad dale – you mean so much to me
- the buzzcocks – harmony in my head
- the photos – barbarellas
- the ninth wave – one side of my mind
- mike furber and the bowery boys – that’s when happiness began
- toni mccann – saturday date
- the dave miller set – why why why
- the monocles – spider and the fly
- the black heart death cult – bad levitations
- dead witch – sunshine
- the things – everytime
- fleur de lys – gong with the luminous nose
- brillig – gandhara
- inside looking out – long live sivinanda
- died pretty – out of the unknown
- the stooges – no fun
