Follow The Sound: 2024-04-25

April 25, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the cold field – all alone
  3. the dukes of stratosphear – 25 o’clock
  4. weyes blood – ashes
  5. molly rocket – god damn
  6. vlad dale – i don’t wanna go to work today
  7. mc5 – tonight
  8. roadkill – milkshake man
  9. dr sure’s unusual practice – slug
  10. the other half – mr pharmacist
  11. the primitives – you said
  12. the mickey finn – night comes down
  13. the cramps – green fuz
  14. the birthday party – king ink
  15. bauhaus – god in an alcove
  16. king daddy – she
  17. party pest – witch
  18. nick nicely – hilly fielsd (1892)
  19. aquarian age – 10,000 words in a cardboard box
  20. madam super trash – old skin for new
  21. lotus – lotus 1
  22. ghostwoman – along
  23. healing force – golden miles
  24. hawkwind – till i found you
