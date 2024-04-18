Follow The Sound: 2024-04-18

Written by on April 18, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. zombeaches – dancing through blood
  3. the trafalgars – girl
  4. james baker and the grounbdbreakers – born to rock
  5. party pest – buried treasure
  6. the jefferson handkerchief – im allergic to flowers
  7. hawkwind – underwater city
  8. molly rocket – god damn
  9. st morris sinners – 80 hours a week
  10. kid congo and the pink monkey birds – haunted head
  11. the revillos – voodoo
  12. big bliss – vital return
  13. the lipstick killers – hindu gods of love
  14. pandoras – hot generation
  15. the teardrop explodes – reward
  16. wet taxis – sailors dream
  17. the moffs – another day in the sun
  18. the masters apprentices – wars or hands of time
  19. the australian playboys – sad
  20. maisie – sugar for dinner
  21. budgie – crash course in brain surgery
  22. uriah heep – easy livin’
  23. shocking blue – send me a postcard
  24. girlschool – take it all away
  25. ramones – pet cemetary
