Follow The Sound: 2024-04-18

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- zombeaches – dancing through blood
- the trafalgars – girl
- james baker and the grounbdbreakers – born to rock
- party pest – buried treasure
- the jefferson handkerchief – im allergic to flowers
- hawkwind – underwater city
- molly rocket – god damn
- st morris sinners – 80 hours a week
- kid congo and the pink monkey birds – haunted head
- the revillos – voodoo
- big bliss – vital return
- the lipstick killers – hindu gods of love
- pandoras – hot generation
- the teardrop explodes – reward
- wet taxis – sailors dream
- the moffs – another day in the sun
- the masters apprentices – wars or hands of time
- the australian playboys – sad
- maisie – sugar for dinner
- budgie – crash course in brain surgery
- uriah heep – easy livin’
- shocking blue – send me a postcard
- girlschool – take it all away
- ramones – pet cemetary
