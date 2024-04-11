Follow The Sound: 2024-04-11

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. overnight oats – kansas
  3. buzzcocks – ever fallen in love (with someone you shouldn’t’ve
  4. towns – birthdays
  5. paul revere and the raiders – just like me
  6. party pest – mean
  7. snakefinger – the model
  8. brillig – pterodactyls
  9. hawkwind – spirit of the age
  10. maisie – sugar for dinner
  11. barbarians – are you a boy or are you a girl?
  12. los palms – from the shadows
  13. fields of the nephilim – preacher man
  14. the sundials – do it for myself
  15. sleater-kinney – don’t feel right
  16. hearts and rockets – the promise
  17. almost numan – factory
  18. toys went berserk – guns at my head
  19. the dentists – strawberries are growing in my garden (and its winter time)
  20. plasticland – magic rocking horse
  21. wimple winch – rumble on mersey square south
  22. the executives – moving in a circle
  23. scott walker – mathilde
  24. siouxsie and the banshees – dear prudence
