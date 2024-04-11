Follow The Sound: 2024-04-11

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- overnight oats – kansas
- buzzcocks – ever fallen in love (with someone you shouldn’t’ve
- towns – birthdays
- paul revere and the raiders – just like me
- party pest – mean
- snakefinger – the model
- brillig – pterodactyls
- hawkwind – spirit of the age
- maisie – sugar for dinner
- barbarians – are you a boy or are you a girl?
- los palms – from the shadows
- fields of the nephilim – preacher man
- the sundials – do it for myself
- sleater-kinney – don’t feel right
- hearts and rockets – the promise
- almost numan – factory
- toys went berserk – guns at my head
- the dentists – strawberries are growing in my garden (and its winter time)
- plasticland – magic rocking horse
- wimple winch – rumble on mersey square south
- the executives – moving in a circle
- scott walker – mathilde
- siouxsie and the banshees – dear prudence
