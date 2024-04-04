Follow The Sound: 2024-04-04

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- madam super trash – old skin for new
- the seeds – mr farmer
- the church – the unguarded moment
- the phosphenes – no more
- the screaming believers – e.l.s.s.
- march violets – snake dance
- los palms – sunday death drive
- pool toy – coober pedy
- loopole – motions
- the raveonettes – the end
- nancy sinatra and lee hazelwood – sand
- the third bardo – im five years ahead of my time
- the lords of the new church – new church
- zig zag – i care about you
- bauhaus – stigmata martyr
- the cramps – human fly
- the fuzztones – ward 81
- the acid drops – out of sight out of mind
- the trafalgars – come on
- johnny seagull and the hot chips – never dies
- shocking blue – hot sand
- the units – baby you flirt
- toyland – voice vision beckon
- virgin prunes – walls of jericho
