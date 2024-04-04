Follow The Sound: 2024-04-04

Written by on April 4, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. madam super trash – old skin for new
  3. the seeds – mr farmer
  4. the church – the unguarded moment
  5. the phosphenes – no more
  6. the screaming believers – e.l.s.s.
  7. march violets – snake dance
  8. los palms – sunday death drive
  9. pool toy – coober pedy
  10. loopole – motions
  11. the raveonettes – the end
  12. nancy sinatra and lee hazelwood – sand
  13. the third bardo – im five years ahead of my time
  14. the lords of the new church – new church
  15. zig zag – i care about you
  16. bauhaus – stigmata martyr
  17. the cramps – human fly
  18. the fuzztones – ward 81
  19. the acid drops – out of sight out of mind
  20. the trafalgars – come on
  21. johnny seagull and the hot chips – never dies
  22. shocking blue – hot sand
  23. the units – baby you flirt
  24. toyland – voice vision beckon
  25. virgin prunes – walls of jericho
