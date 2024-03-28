Follow The Sound: 2024-03-28

March 28, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. the phosphenes – no more
  3. druid fluids – dr miller
  4. the beau brummels – just a little
  5. the fyoogs – truth
  6. sleater-kinney – hunt you down
  7. party pest – ever single day
  8. gang of four – at home he’s a tourist
  9. eastern dark – johnny and dee dee
  10. the mushniks – be whadda want
  11. the damned – shadow of love
  12. the stranglers – no more heroes
  13. the brogues – i aint no miracle worker
  14. hearts and rockets – the promise
  15. the nomads – where the wolfbane blooms
  16. screaming tribesmen – date with a vampyre
  17. messer chups – magneto
  18. diesel witch – jack it all in
  19. slingshot dragster – agent 0069
  20. miracle workers – already gone
  21. scientists – swampland
  22. the amcats – overtime
  23. the tafalgars – i’ve gotta know
  24. wild rocket – sunny day
  25. three o’clock – with a cantelope girlfreind
  26. the icicle works – nirvana
  27. dead moon – a fix on you
