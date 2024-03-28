Follow The Sound: 2024-03-28

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- the phosphenes – no more
- druid fluids – dr miller
- the beau brummels – just a little
- the fyoogs – truth
- sleater-kinney – hunt you down
- party pest – ever single day
- gang of four – at home he’s a tourist
- eastern dark – johnny and dee dee
- the mushniks – be whadda want
- the damned – shadow of love
- the stranglers – no more heroes
- the brogues – i aint no miracle worker
- hearts and rockets – the promise
- the nomads – where the wolfbane blooms
- screaming tribesmen – date with a vampyre
- messer chups – magneto
- diesel witch – jack it all in
- slingshot dragster – agent 0069
- miracle workers – already gone
- scientists – swampland
- the amcats – overtime
- the tafalgars – i’ve gotta know
- wild rocket – sunny day
- three o’clock – with a cantelope girlfreind
- the icicle works – nirvana
- dead moon – a fix on you
