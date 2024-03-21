Follow The Sound: 2024-03-21

Written by on March 21, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. druid fluids – dr miller
  3. we the people – you burn me up and down
  4. the girls – my baby
  5. big league – tea and sandwich committee
  6. the damned – i think i’m wonderful
  7. sparkles – no friend of mine
  8. moody beaches – weird friends
  9. the mushniks – be whadda want
  10. hawkwind – urban guerilla
  11. madam supertrash – old skin for new
  12. graham bond organisation – little girl
  13. mums favourite – wind in the willows
  14. dead witch – sunshine
  15. the trafalgars – start again
  16. the small faces – here comes the nice
  17. the prisoners – i drink the ocean
  18. the pretty things – talkin’ about the good times
  19. red lorry yellow lorry – monkeys on juice
  20. angie pepper – frozen world
  21. pel mel – blind lead the blind
  22. public image ltd – flowers of romance
  23. lotus – lotus 1
  24. sons of zoku – lonesome tale
  25. the horrors – sea within a sea
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mystery Train: 2024-03-21

Previous post

New Vibes: 2024-03-21

Current track

Title

Artist