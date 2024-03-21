Follow The Sound: 2024-03-21

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- druid fluids – dr miller
- we the people – you burn me up and down
- the girls – my baby
- big league – tea and sandwich committee
- the damned – i think i’m wonderful
- sparkles – no friend of mine
- moody beaches – weird friends
- the mushniks – be whadda want
- hawkwind – urban guerilla
- madam supertrash – old skin for new
- graham bond organisation – little girl
- mums favourite – wind in the willows
- dead witch – sunshine
- the trafalgars – start again
- the small faces – here comes the nice
- the prisoners – i drink the ocean
- the pretty things – talkin’ about the good times
- red lorry yellow lorry – monkeys on juice
- angie pepper – frozen world
- pel mel – blind lead the blind
- public image ltd – flowers of romance
- lotus – lotus 1
- sons of zoku – lonesome tale
- the horrors – sea within a sea
