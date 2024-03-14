Follow The Sound: 2024-03-14

Written by on March 14, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. trafalgars – company time
  3. the alljacks – the real thing
  4. the delmonas – peter gunn locomotion
  5. zombeaches – now in red
  6. crocodylus – cup of tea
  7. the mushniks – be whadda want
  8. the craig – i must be mad
  9. joy division – shadowplay
  10. the lazy cowgirls – cant you do anything right
  11. the bevis frond – god’s gift
  12. kim gordon – bye bye
  13. vlad dale – i dont wanna go to work today
  14. hearts and rockets – the promise
  15. the human league – being boiled
  16. suicide – cheree
  17. hagol – hate
  18. the calico wall – flight reaction
  19. the birds – no good without you
  20. the poets – that’s the way its gotta be
  21. small faces – understanding
  22. the moody blues – love and beauty
  23. madam super trash – old skin for new
  24. sons of zoku – yang yin
  25. dead witch – sunshine
  26. hp lovecraft – the white ship (single edit)
  27. skeletal family – the wind blows
