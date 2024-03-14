Follow The Sound: 2024-03-14

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- trafalgars – company time
- the alljacks – the real thing
- the delmonas – peter gunn locomotion
- zombeaches – now in red
- crocodylus – cup of tea
- the mushniks – be whadda want
- the craig – i must be mad
- joy division – shadowplay
- the lazy cowgirls – cant you do anything right
- the bevis frond – god’s gift
- kim gordon – bye bye
- vlad dale – i dont wanna go to work today
- hearts and rockets – the promise
- the human league – being boiled
- suicide – cheree
- hagol – hate
- the calico wall – flight reaction
- the birds – no good without you
- the poets – that’s the way its gotta be
- small faces – understanding
- the moody blues – love and beauty
- madam super trash – old skin for new
- sons of zoku – yang yin
- dead witch – sunshine
- hp lovecraft – the white ship (single edit)
- skeletal family – the wind blows
Reader's opinions