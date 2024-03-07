Follow The Sound: 2024-03-07

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- madam super trash – old skin for new
- the fyoogs – you stole the dark
- peter murphy – cuts you up
- sons of zoku – o saber
- dew – rip tide
- the bevis frond – heat
- che pheromone and guests – presidential peccadollies
- fur blossom – girl under the silver sun
- sleater-kinney – needlessly wild
- phaze – indian rope man
- night rites – dark patterns
- thunder speaks – stop/go
- the aardvarks – you’re my loving way
- mode – the sun
- isadoras dream – flight of the bees
- the midnight mares – anastasia
- altered images – dead pop stars
- adverts – gary gilmore’s eyes
- magazine – rhythm of cruelty
- dantalions chariot – madman running through the fields
- the beautiful black – fatally flawed
- the cure – play for today
Reader's opinions