Follow The Sound: 2024-03-07

Written by on March 7, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. madam super trash – old skin for new
  3. the fyoogs – you stole the dark
  4. peter murphy – cuts you up
  5. sons of zoku – o saber
  6. dew – rip tide
  7. the bevis frond – heat
  8. che pheromone and guests – presidential peccadollies
  9. fur blossom – girl under the silver sun
  10. sleater-kinney – needlessly wild
  11. phaze – indian rope man
  12. night rites – dark patterns
  13. thunder speaks – stop/go
  14. the aardvarks – you’re my loving way
  15. mode – the sun
  16. isadoras dream – flight of the bees
  17. the midnight mares – anastasia
  18. altered images – dead pop stars
  19. adverts – gary gilmore’s eyes
  20. magazine – rhythm of cruelty
  21. dantalions chariot – madman running through the fields
  22. the beautiful black – fatally flawed
  23. the cure – play for today
