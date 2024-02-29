Follow The Sound: 2024-02-29

Written by on February 29, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. sleater-kinney – hell
  3. the wreckery – smack me down
  4. drunk mums – new australia
  5. vlad dale – see my dog
  6. the vovos – pink milk
  7. maelstrom – houghton hollow
  8. the liverbirds – he’s about a mover
  9. she trinity – climb that tree
  10. manfred mann – my little red book
  11. the tafalgars – come on
  12. the prisoners – i drink the ocean
  13. dee walker – jump back
  14. x-ray spex – oh bondage up yours!
  15. robert calvert – the right stuff
  16. the sisters of mercy – alice
  17. almost numan – factory
  18. tubeway army – me! i disconnect from you
  19. lothar and the hand people – machines
  20. talking heads – new feeling
  21. magazine – motorcade
  22. the take – summer
  23. Terry and Dave – rush
  24. west thebarton – humble heart
  25. dmz – busy man
