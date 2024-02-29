Follow The Sound: 2024-02-29

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- sleater-kinney – hell
- the wreckery – smack me down
- drunk mums – new australia
- vlad dale – see my dog
- the vovos – pink milk
- maelstrom – houghton hollow
- the liverbirds – he’s about a mover
- she trinity – climb that tree
- manfred mann – my little red book
- the tafalgars – come on
- the prisoners – i drink the ocean
- dee walker – jump back
- x-ray spex – oh bondage up yours!
- robert calvert – the right stuff
- the sisters of mercy – alice
- almost numan – factory
- tubeway army – me! i disconnect from you
- lothar and the hand people – machines
- talking heads – new feeling
- magazine – motorcade
- the take – summer
- Terry and Dave – rush
- west thebarton – humble heart
- dmz – busy man
