Follow The Sound: 2024-02-22

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- fiendish cavendish – purple cosmos
- the toss – past glory boys
- fear and loathing – red ring
- warpaint – common blue
- party pest – every single day
- stimpies – rat race
- the mark of cain – lords of summer
- west thebarton – humble heart
- teenage joans – 5 things i can taste
- the meanies – gangrenous
- vlad dale – see my dog
- big league – tea and sandwich committee
- zombeaches – a taste of oxygen
- johnny seagull and the hot chips – never dies
- march violets – walk into the sun
- the danse society – 2000 light years from home
- brian eno – no one receiving
- crimes of humanity – impurity
- toyah – bird in flight
- echo and the bunnymen – read it in books
- the soft boys – i wanna destroy you
- siouxsie and the banshees – desert kisses
- the raincoats – no side to fall in
