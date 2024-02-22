Follow The Sound: 2024-02-22

February 22, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. fiendish cavendish – purple cosmos
  3. the toss – past glory boys
  4. fear and loathing – red ring
  5. warpaint – common blue
  6. party pest – every single day
  7. stimpies – rat race
  8. the mark of cain – lords of summer
  9. west thebarton – humble heart
  10. teenage joans – 5 things i can taste
  11. the meanies – gangrenous
  12. vlad dale – see my dog
  13. big league – tea and sandwich committee
  14. zombeaches – a taste of oxygen
  15. johnny seagull and the hot chips – never dies
  16. march violets – walk into the sun
  17. the danse society – 2000 light years from home
  18. brian eno – no one receiving
  19. crimes of humanity – impurity
  20. toyah – bird in flight
  21. echo and the bunnymen – read it in books
  22. the soft boys – i wanna destroy you
  23. siouxsie and the banshees – desert kisses
  24. the raincoats – no side to fall in
