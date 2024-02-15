Follow The Sound: 2024-02-15

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- dead witch – sunshine
- the untouchables – i spy for the f.b.i
- sons of zoku – lonesome tale
- the midnight mares – anastasia
- can – mushroom
- dandelion wine – can opener
- bauhaus – spy in the cab
- amon duul 2 – wolf city
- crackling static fuzz – high flyer
- the barrracudas – grammar of misery
- department s – is vic there?
- the pandoras – hot generation
- nikki and the corvettes – just what i need
- jefferson handkerchief – im allergic to flowers
- the bevis frond – lights are changing
- died pretty – out of the unkown
- x-mal deutschland – qual
- nuvo bloc – never mind
- under two flags – lest we forget
- the eastern dark – over you
- dead moon – graveyard
