Follow The Sound: 2024-02-01

Written by on February 1, 2024

  1. the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
  2. sons of zoku – hunters
  3. the monkees – as we go along
  4. terry and dave – so near
  5. julie driscoll, brian auger and the trinity – this wheel’s on fire
  6. astro elevator – kaleidoscopic trance
  7. ty segall – the bell
  8. the midnight mares – boneyard matinee
  9. vertebrats – left in the dark
  10. the pandoras – its about time
  11. magazine – shot by both sides
  12. the pleasers – the kids are alright
  13. the ninth wave – one side of my mind
  14. mannequin deatrh squad – everybody’s movin
  15. red lorry yellow lorry – walking on your hands
  16. subtract-s – mb ph (mobile phone)
  17. the plague – trashdance
  18. zombeaches – a taste of oxygen
  19. stone cold – last laugh
  20. fear and loathing – what is it
  21. the passengers – face with no name
  22. 45 grave – evil
  23. the sorrows – take a heart
  24. the what four – i’m gonna destroy that boy
  25. the cramps – new kind of kick
