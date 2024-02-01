Follow The Sound: 2024-02-01

- the dolly rocker movement – follow the sound
- sons of zoku – hunters
- the monkees – as we go along
- terry and dave – so near
- julie driscoll, brian auger and the trinity – this wheel’s on fire
- astro elevator – kaleidoscopic trance
- ty segall – the bell
- the midnight mares – boneyard matinee
- vertebrats – left in the dark
- the pandoras – its about time
- magazine – shot by both sides
- the pleasers – the kids are alright
- the ninth wave – one side of my mind
- mannequin deatrh squad – everybody’s movin
- red lorry yellow lorry – walking on your hands
- subtract-s – mb ph (mobile phone)
- the plague – trashdance
- zombeaches – a taste of oxygen
- stone cold – last laugh
- fear and loathing – what is it
- the passengers – face with no name
- 45 grave – evil
- the sorrows – take a heart
- the what four – i’m gonna destroy that boy
- the cramps – new kind of kick
